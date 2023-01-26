Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,098 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,838,000 after purchasing an additional 128,656 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 44,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 98,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $198,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,838. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

