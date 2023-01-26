Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.16% of Performance Food Group worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 949.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,721 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 113,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,253 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.29. 291,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.29. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $14.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $515,552 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

