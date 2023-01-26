Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 20,491 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EnerSys by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,341,000 after purchasing an additional 77,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EnerSys by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in EnerSys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 25.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ENS. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EnerSys Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $82.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Further Reading

