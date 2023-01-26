GICTrade Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00004481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $102.26 million and approximately $29,099.41 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00406150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,553.91 or 0.28508733 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587800 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 1.03006413 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,545.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

