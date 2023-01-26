GeniuX (IUX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $118.40 Million

GeniuX (IUX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $229,286.58 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeniuX has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002498 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00403183 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.87 or 0.28300445 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00589637 BTC.
About GeniuX
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
