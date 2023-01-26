Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $675,398.41 and $9,819.52 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

