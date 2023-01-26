General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$2.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.60-2.00 EPS.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2,693.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10,911.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 289,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 287,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.