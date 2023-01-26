General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.42.

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $81.17 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,693.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

