General Electric (NYSE:GE) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $3.65 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

NYSE GE opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2,693.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 266.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $197,818,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

