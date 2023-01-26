General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.60-12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.2-41.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.96 billion. General Dynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.60-$12.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.84. The company had a trading volume of 95,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $205.08 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

