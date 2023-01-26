General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.60-$12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.20 billion-$41.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.96 billion. General Dynamics also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.64.

General Dynamics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $8.57 on Wednesday, reaching $226.88. 2,725,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,912. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $200.79 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.35.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

