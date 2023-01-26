General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.58.

General Dynamics Stock Down 3.6 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $226.88 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

