GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. GATX updated its FY23 guidance to $6.50-6.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.50-$6.90 EPS.
GATX Trading Up 1.2 %
GATX stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,379. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.07. GATX has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $127.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.79.
GATX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GATX by 15.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in GATX in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
