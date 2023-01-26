GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. GATX updated its FY23 guidance to $6.50-6.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.50-$6.90 EPS.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $113.45. 30,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $127.58.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GATX by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GATX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GATX by 23.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in GATX by 23.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

