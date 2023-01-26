Gateway Protocol (GWP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $232,428.24

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00007317 BTC on exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $45.55 million and $232,428.24 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00403183 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.87 or 0.28300445 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00589637 BTC.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.56704136 USD and is up 32.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $132,508.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

