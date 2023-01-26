GateToken (GT) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00017951 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $448.86 million and $929,947.05 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00218420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,090.60 or 0.99978458 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.18342561 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $851,572.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

