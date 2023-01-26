GateToken 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $894,876.62 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00018094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $450.93 million and $894,876.62 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00051609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00219687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.21 or 1.00105219 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.18342561 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $851,572.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

