Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a C$2.10 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at C$0.82 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$184.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

