G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 292.2% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

G Medical Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of GMVD stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 58,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,712. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. G Medical Innovations has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $202.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G Medical Innovations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMVD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

