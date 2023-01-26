FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Bumble Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bumble in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Heaney anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bumble’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 151.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.89 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 0.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bumble by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares during the period.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.