FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Berkeley Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,468 ($42.94) to GBX 3,715 ($45.99) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 0.1 %

About The Berkeley Group

BKGFY stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.