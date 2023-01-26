FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Berkeley Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,468 ($42.94) to GBX 3,715 ($45.99) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 0.1 %

BKGFY stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.