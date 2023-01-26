FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bentley Systems, Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bentley Systems in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bentley Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.23. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,491,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 209.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth $42,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

