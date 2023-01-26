FY2022 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.54) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.52). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.02) EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 million.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. Loop Capital started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 178.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 63.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 187.4% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 79,721 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 103.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.