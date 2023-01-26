FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Matador Resources Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $10.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.70. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Matador Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

MTDR opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 3.50.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

