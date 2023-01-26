FTX Token Market Capitalization Achieves $624.37 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. FTX Token has a market cap of $624.37 million and $15.01 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00008238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00403440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,549.41 or 0.28318500 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00586656 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

