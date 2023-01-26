Frontier Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $19.74 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

