Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 800 by Analysts at Barclays

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 950 ($11.76) to GBX 800 ($9.90) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.90) to GBX 750 ($9.29) in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Peel Hunt lowered Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($9.04) to GBX 800 ($9.90) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.90) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $902.14.

Fresnillo Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,066. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

