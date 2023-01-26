Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.3 %

FCX opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,546.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 930,912 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after buying an additional 910,878 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,403,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,812,000 after purchasing an additional 406,685 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 615.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 257,031 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 176,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

