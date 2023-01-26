Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,314,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

