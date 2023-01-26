Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Increased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of F traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.77. 15,364,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,507,418. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

