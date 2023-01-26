Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 149,968,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,679,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,702 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,062,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,017,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,663,473. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

