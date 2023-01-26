FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $137.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

FMC Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in FMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 7.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in FMC by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock opened at $128.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.23. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

