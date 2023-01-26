Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,360 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 58,917 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $2,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.36. The company had a trading volume of 260,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,765. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $194.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.24.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

