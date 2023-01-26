Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 3.4 %

CVX stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.24. 1,924,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,282,703. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average of $166.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.71.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

