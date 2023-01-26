Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38,954 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

GM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.60. 753,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,697,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

