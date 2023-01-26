Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $77.48 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $77,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.95. 23,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,924. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.38.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

