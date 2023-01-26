Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $7.89 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after buying an additional 4,187,987 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after buying an additional 189,336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,774,000 after buying an additional 421,877 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,297,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,100,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.06. 180,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,733. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

