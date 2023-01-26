Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $35.38 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $35,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $101.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

