Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $30.66 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.38. 67,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.07. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $360.10.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,215 shares of company stock worth $15,562,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.