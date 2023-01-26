Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $25.87 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.0% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,211,000 after purchasing an additional 776,970 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $196.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,746. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.88. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

