Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.95. 163,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.05 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

