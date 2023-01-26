Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.39. 879,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,494,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $84.82 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.