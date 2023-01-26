FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Up 0%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $53.01. 166,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 108,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

