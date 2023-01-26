Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.9-30.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.62 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.27-$2.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Flex Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,245. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. Flex has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flex by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Flex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 6.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

