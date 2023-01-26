Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.27-$2.33 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. 6,212,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,671. Flex has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flex will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Flex by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.