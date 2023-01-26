Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Flex Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Flex stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Flex has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Flex

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flex by 40.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth about $5,115,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,763,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,376,000 after buying an additional 109,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,664,000 after buying an additional 1,077,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

