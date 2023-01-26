Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 28th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

