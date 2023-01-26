Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 28th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
