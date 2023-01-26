Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FSPKF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

FSPKF opened at $16.36 on Monday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

