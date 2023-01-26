Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.70.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %

FISV opened at $104.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock worth $178,182,913. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.



