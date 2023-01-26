Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,036,000 after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock valued at $178,182,913. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

